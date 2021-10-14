Srivalli: Second single from Allu Arjun, Rashmika film Pushpa out

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise have released the second single from the film. Titled Srivalli, it is a romantic melody composed by Devi Sri Prasad.



Sice Pushpa is planned as a pan-Indian project, the song has been released in multiple languages. Sid Sriram has lent his voice for the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions while Javed Ali has sung the Hindi version.



The song features the lead pair Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Srivalli is the latter's character name in the film. Allu Arjun's cute little steps in the video are sure to grab attention.



Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa tells the story of the red sander smugglers and their nexus to illegally transport the forest produce. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist's role. Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, and many others are part of the film's cast.



As announced earlier. the multi-lingual action-thriller will be released in two parts. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise is slated to hit screens on December 17.