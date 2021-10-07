Pushpa to make way for Acharya?

Director Sukumar's upcoming action entertainer, Pushpa has deferred its release, say reports. The Allu Arjun-starrer, which was scheduled to release on December 17, has now made way for Chiranjeevi's socio-political entertainer Acharya.



"Considering the pandemic times, Allu Arjun and Sukumar believe that two big films coming together won't get the desired theatrical release and it holds no good if they eat into each other's revenue. They don't want their film to clash with Chiranjeevi's and have decided to reschedule Pushpa on a later date," says a source.



The makers of Acharya too have informed the distributors of the release and have urged them to make necessary arrangements about the same. "The message has been conveyed to all the distributors and exhibitors of Acharya and the preparations have kicked off on a grand scale to celebrate the release. To celebrate the occasion, the fans of Chiranjeevi are also planning several programmes including felicitation of female acharyas (teachers) across the Telugu States," the source adds.



The new release date of Pushpa is yet to be finalised and buzz is that the film is expected to release either on December 24 or sometime in March 2022.



Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also features Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. The film has music by Mani Sharma.