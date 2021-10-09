Rashmika Mandanna drops first look from her upcoming film Pushpa with Allu Arjun

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently unveiled the first look from her first pan India film Pushpa. The actress is playing Srivalli in the film and the poster features a raw and rustic avatar of Rashmika wearing a yellow sari along with some jewels and accessories.

"It's so gratifying to receive such heartwarming compliments on my first look of Pushpa. I was really nervous and excited but I am really glad and thankful for all the love the audiences have showered on Pushpa."

First look of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli in Pushpa

Pushpa - The Rise chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Pushpa will be Rashmika’s first multilingual film opposite Allu Arjun. The actress shares that the film will be an opportunity to explore another side of her as an actress. “It's remarkably going to unlock yet another milestone and I can't wait for my fans and audiences to see me bring alive the character of Srivalli which is the soul of the film,” says Rashmika. According to reports, Pushpa is slated to release in theatres on December 17.

Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika has two big Bollywood projects in the pipeline - Mission Majnu featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, Rashmika was in news for her latest commercial with Vicky Kaushal. The ad crossed over million views online and while the quirky ad was hailed by a section of netizens, some have raised objections and have resorted to trolling.