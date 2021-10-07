Allu Arjun visits F3 team

Allu Arjun dropped in on the sets of director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming comedy entertainer, F3 on Wednesday.



The team of F3 were excited about Allu Arjun's surprise visit. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor spent some quality time with cousin Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil and Anil Ravipudi among others. However, the film's leading ladies Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada were not seen in the photos that were released after the meetup.



The shooting of F3 is currently underway at the Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. A sequel of F2, the film depicts the struggle of two men, who go bankrupt due to overspending on luxuries.



About 70 per cent of the film has been wrapped up and the team will be completing the remaining portions in a month. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, F3 is aimed for release during Sankranthi.