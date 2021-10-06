Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal introduces Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a mentor and ally of Sardar Udham Singh, the subject of Shoojit Sircar's film starring Vicky Kaushal.



On Tuesday, Vicky introduced his co-star Amol Parashar as Bhagat Singh from the film Sardar Udham.



Sharing a picture of their characters together, Vicky wrote, "My guru, my friend, my brother… Mera Bhagatya! Presenting Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Glad we played this friendship Amol."



In a previous interview, Amol had spoken about his role in Sardar Udham. "I could never have imagined someone casting me as Bhagat Singh. There's a certain screen image associated with that role. It was only when I saw myself on camera that I was impressed with Shoojit's vision. It finally made sense why they approached me for this part."



Sardam Udham Singh was an Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer at Caxton Hall in London in 1940. Michael O'Dwyer was the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab when the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place.