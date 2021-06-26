Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has bagged his second project with National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Pictures, who is bankrolling the film, shared the news of their collaboration with an emotional post on Instagram.

Giving a sneak peek into the project with a couple of pictures, Ronnie wrote, "Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?"



Ronnie and Shoojit Sircar had collaborated with late actor Irrfan on Piku (2015). It is said that Khan, who passed away last year in April, shared an equation beyond that of an actor-director with Sircar.



Also read | Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: 'I’ve been working so hard, wish you were here to witness'



Babil too took to Instagram to share the news. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, “Honoured to work with you legends.”



While details about this film are still under wraps, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix film Qala where he will be seen opposite Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in Bulbbul. Qala is helmed by director Anvitaa Dutt and produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz.