Shoot of Balakrishna-Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda wrapped up

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda is bankrolled by Dwaraka Creations

author_img CE Features Published :  06th October 2021 05:41 PM   |   Published :   |  06th October 2021 05:41 PM
Balakrishna-Boyapati_Srinu_film_titled_Akhanda

Balakrishna and Boyapati Seenu

The principal shooting of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda has been wrapped up and the film is gearing up for release in November.

“With the completion of a song shoot on Balakrishna and others, the entire shoot has been wrapped up. The film has now entered the post-production phase. The film will hit the screens on November 4 on the occasion of Diwali,” says a source close to the development.

Akhanda will see Balakrishna essaying the role of an IAS officer. The film also has Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna playing an IAS officer and a doctor, respectively. The film features Srikanth as the primary antagonist.

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda is bankrolled by Dwaraka Creations and has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by Ram Prasad.

TAGS
balakrishna boyapati seenu akhanda tollywood

Comments