Shoot of Balakrishna-Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda wrapped up

The principal shooting of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda has been wrapped up and the film is gearing up for release in November.



“With the completion of a song shoot on Balakrishna and others, the entire shoot has been wrapped up. The film has now entered the post-production phase. The film will hit the screens on November 4 on the occasion of Diwali,” says a source close to the development.



Akhanda will see Balakrishna essaying the role of an IAS officer. The film also has Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna playing an IAS officer and a doctor, respectively. The film features Srikanth as the primary antagonist.



Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda is bankrolled by Dwaraka Creations and has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by Ram Prasad.