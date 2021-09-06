MCU's Eternals directed by Chloe Zhao to release during the Diwali weekend in India

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao's next movie, Eternals by Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is all set to release in India during the Diwali weekend on November 5.



Eternals will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Chloe Zhao, who won several honours such as the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Director for Nomadland, is helming the film. Eternals is her fourth movie as a director. Her other credits include 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me and 'The Rider.



The film touted to be the 26th film in the MCU, stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington.



The story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants.

