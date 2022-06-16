Netflix announces Squid Game: The Challenge reality series with open casting call

Squid Game: The Challenge will be a reality competition series based on the South Korean drama Squid Game, announces Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has greenlit Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series based on the hit 2021 South Korean drama.

The news came from Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday, reported Variety.

According to Netflix, Squid Game: The Challenge will be "the biggest reality competition series ever" hosting the largest cast and offering the largest lump sum cash prize in reality television history as 456 players compete for $4.56 million.

Also read: South Korean drama series Squid Game to return with second season, Netflix drops intriguing teaser

Contestants will go through a series of games inspired by the original show with some new additions. The games are intended to test their strategies, alliances and character as participants are eliminated, reported Variety. Recruitment for the series is currently open to English-language speakers from anywhere in the world.

"Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery. We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment (sic)." said Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of unscripted and documentary series.

Also read: Jeetendra Kumar to feature in Netflix film Jaadugar

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end (sic)."

The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden and will be filmed in the UK. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert, and John Hay, Nicola Hill and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers for the series.