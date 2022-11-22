Kartik Aaryan celebrates 32nd birthday with family; see photos from the bash

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who turns 32 today, took to Instagram to share some pictures from his surprise midnight birthday celebrations with his family. In the photos, we can see the actor sitting on a sofa to cut his birthday cake.

His dog, Katori, is also visible in the picture beside the actor. The following picture shows the actor with his parents. He captioned the post, “In every birth, I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki (sic).”

Also read: Paresh Rawal confirms the association of Kartik Aaryan with ‘Hera Pheri 3’ on Twitter

Many Bollywood celebrities took to the post's comment section to wish the actor. Actress Kriti Sanon who will be seen with Kartik in the upcoming film, Shehzada, wrote, “Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo. I have the besttt gift for you... stay tuned!” Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Happy birthday KA!” Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh also took to the comment section to wish the actor, writing, “Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year ! May sky be the limit.”

On the work front, Karthik was last seen in the 2022 horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Tabu, Kartik, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay and Sanjay Mishra.

Also read: Unravel the stories of the mysterious dentist Dr Freddy: Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy teaser out

Kartik will be next seen in the upcoming film, Freddy, along with Alaya F. The movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 2. He will also be seen in the films, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Shehzada.

Shehzada is a remake of the 2020 Telugu-language film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun. The film which is being directed by Rohit Dhawan is scheduled for a February 10, 2023 release. It also features Kriti, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in important roles.