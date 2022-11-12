Paresh Rawal confirms the association of  Kartik Aaryan with ‘Hera Pheri 3’ on Twitter  

Kartik will be respiring the role of Raju which was played by Akshay in the earlier Hera Pheri films

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal confirmed on Friday that the third film in the Hera Pheri franchise, Hera Pheri 3, is on cards and Kartik Aaryan will be a part of the project. An Akshay Kumar fan page on Twitter tagged Paresh asking, “@SirPareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ??” To the tweet, Paresh replied, “Yes it’s true.”

Also read: Unravel the stories of the mysterious dentist Dr Freddy: Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy teaser out

According to sources, Kartik will be respiring the role of ‘Raju’ which was played by Akshay in the earlier two films. There have been many reports going around about the third instalment but the makers have not confirmed the film or Kartik’s association with it.

The first film in the series, Hera Pheri, was released in 2000. The film which was helmed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay, Paresh, Suniel Shetty and Tabu in the lead roles. The film was followed by a sequel in 2006 titled, Phir Hera Pheri, which was directed by Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

On the work front, Karthik was last seen in the 2022 horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Tabu, Kartik, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay and Sanjay Mishra.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan to star in Kabir Khan's next

Kartik will be next seen in the upcoming film, Freddy, along with Alya F. The movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 2. He will also be seen in the films, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Shehzada.