All That Breathes, Into Dust and more to feature at All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is coming up with its 3rd edition after two successful runs in the past two years. The festival is one of the very few in India to highlight critical and global issues like environmental protection, climate change and conservation through the prism of cinema.

The festival starts on November 17, 2022, and has an impressive selection of 55 acclaimed feature films, short films and animated films selected from India and abroad. They put a spotlight on the environment and ecosystem. The event boasts of a stellar jury with filmmaker Kiran Rao and director of Vidya Balan starrer, Sherni director Amit V Masurkar.

Some of the key films to be showcased at the festival include:

All That Breathes - The film that earned rave reviews and even won the Golden Eye Award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival is a major highlight to be featured. It is a story set in the highly polluted milieu of Delhi and revolves around two brothers who are set to protect a species of bird known as the Black Kite.

Into Dust: This film is based on the true story of Pakistani activist, Perween Rahman. It presents the theme of the water crisis in its backdrop. The movie is directed by Academy Award Winning filmmaker Orlando Van Einsiedel.

Climate Exodus - The film highlights the story of three women who have lost everything to climate change and now have to move to lead a new life.

How to Kill a Cloud - The film presents the story of a Finnis female scientist who is able to create rain using science in UAE!

Ek Tha Gaon - This gut-wrenching movie is about two tribal women who are the only ones left from their entire village in that area, situated on the foothills of the Himalayas. The film explores their dilemma about whether to stay connected to their roots and earth or leave the place.

The Seeds of Vandana Shiva - This is the story of Ganchian Eco-Activist from India, who stood against the powerful industrialists of industrial agriculture and fought for the food justice movement.

Thengapalli - The movie set in Orissa is a powerful story of tribal women who fight the timber mafia and patrol the forest to preserve its resources and their home.

Neighbird - This is a story of a couple who had a startling realisation during the pandemic that they can discover biodiversity just in their own vicinity if they choose to step out and explore

ALT EFE will be held from 17th to 27th November virtually with select film screenings across India. Entry upon registration.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada