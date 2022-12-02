Priyanka Chopra glams up in sequined gown while Shah Rukh Khan rocks black tuxedo at the Red Sea Festival

Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol were spotted at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday night. The Indian celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at the event.

While Priyanka Chopra rocked a stunning sequined gown, Kajol looked just as gorgeous in a statement black ensemble. The men, on the other hand, picked black tuxedos to set the tone right.

Multiple pictures of Shah Rukh Khan particularly, have been going around on the internet. The actor was seen wearing a formal black suit and had completed his look with his signature puffed-up hairstyle. As for Priyanka, the Bollywood-cum-Hollywood star picked a golden piece and rounded it off with diamonds and emeralds.

مباشرةً من السجّادة الحمراء؛ ضمن الحفل الافتتاحي للدورة الثانية من #مهرجان_البحر_الأحمر_السينمائي_الدولي؛ الممثلة الفاتنة والمغنّية والمنتجة المتألّقة بريانكا شوبرا، وهي أحد النجوم العالمييّن الذين يتشرّف مهرجان البحر الأحمر بدعوتهم.#السينما_كل_شيء pic.twitter.com/AiukKGcxwd

مباشرةً من السجّادة الحمراء؛ ضمن الحفل الافتتاحي للدورة الثانية من #مهرجان_البحر_الأحمر_السينمائي_الدولي؛ الممثل والمنتج العالمي شاروخان، وهو أحد اختياراتنا التكريميّة الثلاث لهذا العام؛ لجائزة اليُسر الفخريّة.#السينما_كل_شيء pic.twitter.com/A4GWtzaoZp

In another viral video, Priyanka can be seen cheering for her Don co-star Shah Rukh Khan as he receives an award. SRK was one of the three recipients of this year’s Honorary Yusr. As he went on stage to receive the honour, we see PeeCee clap for the actor.

Speaking of the festival, the event will continue till December 10, 2022. The opening night screening of Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got to Do With It? was attended by Guy Ritchie, CEO of Red Sea International Film Festival, Mohammed Al Turki, Sharon Stone, and Luca Guadagnino.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently concluded filming the Saudi Arabia schedule for his upcoming movie, Dunki. The actor's upcoming film marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.