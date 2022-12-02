Home Entertainment Celebs

Priyanka Chopra glams up in sequined gown while Shah Rukh Khan rocks black tuxedo at the Red Sea Festival

AR Rahman and Kajol were also spotted at the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah 

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea Festival

Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol were spotted at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday night. The Indian celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at the event.

While Priyanka Chopra rocked a stunning sequined gown, Kajol looked just as gorgeous in a statement black ensemble. The men, on the other hand, picked black tuxedos to set the tone right. 

Multiple pictures of Shah Rukh Khan particularly, have been going around on the internet. The actor was seen wearing a formal black suit and had completed his look with his signature puffed-up hairstyle. As for Priyanka, the Bollywood-cum-Hollywood star picked a golden piece and rounded it off with diamonds and emeralds.

Take a look at the photos here: 

 

In another viral video, Priyanka can be seen cheering for her Don co-star Shah Rukh Khan as he receives an award. SRK was one of the three recipients of this year’s Honorary Yusr. As he went on stage to receive the honour, we see PeeCee clap for the actor.

Speaking of the festival, the event will continue till December 10, 2022. The opening night screening of Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got to Do With It? was attended by Guy Ritchie, CEO of Red Sea International Film Festival, Mohammed Al Turki, Sharon Stone, and Luca Guadagnino. 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently concluded filming the Saudi Arabia schedule for his upcoming movie, Dunki. The actor's upcoming film marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

