Shah Rukh Khan wraps up the Sudia Arabia schedule for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has concluded filming the Saudi Arabia schedule for his upcoming movie, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor posted a video from the shoot location on his Instagram handle on Wednesday and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and the film's team for making it a successful project. He captioned the post, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth…(sic).”

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen in a black coat and black sunglasses. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert. He said in the video, “There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi.”

The actor also thanked Rajkumar along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of the film. He added that it was ‘lovely’ shooting Dunki and further thanked the government for letting them film at the ‘spectacular locations’ of the country.

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. According to sources, earlier, the film's team was seen filming in London. The project was initially announced in April 2022 and is expected to be released in December 2023.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, as the lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2022 Aamir Khan film, Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The movie will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

The actor will also appear in the upcoming film, Jawan, with Nayanthara. The movie is being directed by Atlee and marks the filmmaker's directorial debut in Bollywood.