Mohanlal announces 'Spadikam' re-release date

For the last couple of years, director Bhadran has been working on the digital remastering and restoration of Spadikam, his 1995 film starring Mohanlal. It has finally been announced that the remastered version will be out in theatres on February 9, 2023. Mohanlal made the announcement through his social media handle.

Regarded as a cult classic by Malayalam cinema lovers, Spadikam is an action-packed mass entertainer revolving around a disciplinarian father and his ruffian son. While Thilakan played the father’s role, Mohanlal essayed the role of Aadu Thoma, a character that has become a pop culture icon over the years.

The highest-grossing Malayalam film of 1995, Spadikam fetched Mohanlal a state award for Best Actor and was remade as Veerappu in Tamil, Vajram in Telugu, and Mr Theertha in Kannada.

Bhadran started working on the re-release of Spadikam in 2020. The original plan was to release the film in 4K Dolby Atmos during the Onam season of 2020. However, things got delayed due to the pandemic.