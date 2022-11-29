Jayasurya’s Kathanaar team preps massive shoot studio

Gokulam Movies, the production house behind director Rojin Thomas’ Kathanaar, is prepping what the team claims to be South India’s largest modular studio floor. The big-budget 3D fantasy project employs virtual production, also claimed to be the first in India.

The 40,000 square feet studio, built on about forty acres of land in Pukkatupady, Kochi, aims to be advantageous for other big-budget spectacles in not just Kerala but also India.

Jayasurya essays the titular character—a mythical priest with magical powers—in the film, which is currently undergoing pre-production. The film’s cast might feature actors from other Indian languages too.

According to the team, Jayasurya is undergoing physical and mental training to play Kathanaar and has put on hold all other projects at the moment. The makers expect to start filming by the beginning of 2023.

Rojin Thomas is known for the films Philips and the Monkey Pen, Jo & the Boy, and #Home. Art director Rajeevan, who has worked on the Tamil films 7aam Arivu and Kaashmora, is handling the set design of the film planned as a pan-Indian release in multiple languages.