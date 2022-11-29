Here are five films to watch if you have loved 'Kantara' or 'Bhediya'

Be it Kantara or Bhediya, films based on the ‘Man vs Nature’ conflict seem to be gaining popularity among the Indian audience now. If you too, like a lot of other people, have watched either of these and are looking to explore more films on the same theme, here are five films that you can watch to get started.

Sherni (2021)

Sherni is a thriller that premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June last year. The film is about forest officer Vidya Vincent (Vidya Valan), who embarks on a mission to hunt down a man-eating tigress and contain it in a distant village. However, as she tries to accomplish her mission, she faces antagonism from various people.

Okja (2017)

An action-adventure film, Okja marked an international co-production between the United States and South Korea. Directed by acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, the film tells the story of a young girl Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun) who raises a genetically modified super pig named Okja. After Okja is taken to the USA, Mija embarks on a mission to save Okja from mistreatment by people working in the meat industry. It was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The Revenant (2015)

Directed by acclaimed director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant is yet another adventure-drama that has become one of the most celebrated films among contemporary films that deals with the man-wildlife conflict. The film follows legendary frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), who gets attacked by a bear and suffers serious injuries. After his hunting party deserts him, he uses his survival skills to stay alive. The film won Leonardo his first Academy Award after five previous nominations.

Life of Pi (2012)

Winner of four Academy Awards — Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects — Life of Pi became a cult classic soon after its release. The adventure-drama film follows the struggle of sixteen-year-old Indian boy Pi Patel (Suraj Sharma) and a tiger called Richard Parker, as they survive a shipwreck and get stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean for 227 days.

Kaal (2005)

Jointly produced by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, Kaal is a supernatural horror film, starring an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, and Vivek Oberoi. The plot centres on a journalist and a group of his friends who fight for survival in the fictional Orbit National Park against a strange creature, while being helped by a mysterious tour guide.



