Kannada hit ‘Kantara’ to be released on OTT on this date

The latest Kannada film Kantara is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video today. The Rishab Shetty-starrer is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and is still doing well at the box office. The story of Kantara centres on a small group of people who reside in the Kaadubettu forests in Karnataka. In a war between the good and evil powers, Shiva, a rebel, defends his tribe and at large, the environment. Debuting in theatres on September 30, the film has now surpassed the $400 million mark worldwide, stated reports.

Rishab Shetty, who has also directed the film, commented on its OTT release in a statement, saying, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video, we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end.”

After a successful Kannada premiere, Kantara was dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. This increased its popularity throughout the country. The film is produced by Hombale Films, which also financed the famous KGF franchise.

On the topic of the film's OTT debut, Vijay Kiragandur, a producer at Hombale Films, told media sources, “At Hombale Films, we are always looking at telling engaging tales in an extraordinary yet relatable manner. Kantara is yet another film by us that has touched the hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film and we are delighted to take it to audiences across the globe through the exclusive launch on Prime Video.”

Apart from Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Achyuth Kumar, Kishore Kumar G, and Sapthami Gowda in some prominent roles.