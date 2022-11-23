Marvel actors are not stars, says Quentin Tarantino

Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino said on a podcast that there is a loss of movie stars due to the ‘Marvel-ization’ of the film industry. Stating an example the director stated that Captain America is a star, not Chris Evans.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

The film director added, “I’m not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth. But that is one of the — the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies.” On the podcast, Quentin shared that he does not hate the movies from Marvel but was disappointed as these are the types of movies Hollywood is interested in churning out these days.

“Look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid. There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be f******g happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even for the studio making them,” the director said.

Quentin shared on November 16 that he is planning to direct a TV series in 2023, at an event in New York that he attended to promote his new book titled, Cinema Speculation. He said that the series will be eight episodes long but didn’t divulge much detail about the project.