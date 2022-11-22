SS Rajamouli meets Star Wars director JJ Abrams at the Governer’s Award Ceremony in LA

Indian Filmmaker SS Rajamouli met popular Hollywood director and Star Wars helmer JJ Abrams at an event in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Rajamouli attended the Governer’s Award ceremony held in the city where he met Abrams and they both posed for a picture together.

The image was shared on Twitter by the official handle of the RRR movie. They captioned the picture, “And the foRRRce continues to be with #RRRMovie. Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a Huge Fan of #RRR. Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards.”

Many users on the social media platform commented on the post saying that it was a huge moment for the Indian film director. A user wrote on Twitter, “This is fricking huge. #JJAbrams.” Another fan commented, “Rajamouli has gone global.”

The Governer’s Awards ceremony serves as a prelude to the Oscars and is attended by many celebrities who receive honorary statuettes at the event. According to reports, RRR was expected to be selected as India’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards, but the Film Federation of India picked the Gujarati-language film, Chhello Show, by Pan Nalin as the official entry. The makers of RRR have launched a campaign by submitting the film in various categories for the award ceremony, said sources.

RRR is a Telugu-language action drama film which was released on March 25, 2022. The film helmed by Rajamouli starred Jr Ntr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in important roles. Upon its release, the movie was appreciated by both critics and audiences. It went on to collect more than INR 1000 crore at the global box office.