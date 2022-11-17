Quentin Tarantino to direct a TV series in 2023?

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino shared on Wednesday that he is planning to direct a TV series in 2023, according to sources. The director revealed the news at an event in New York that he attended to promote his new book titled, Cinema Speculation. Quentin said that the series will be eight episodes long but didn’t divulge much detail about the project.

Also read: 'The Crown' season 5 review: Few shining moments in show about a monarchy’s collapse

The director has worked in television before. In 2005, he directed two episodes of the TV series, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He also helmed one episode of E.R. in 1995, as well as played a character on an episode of the TV series, Alias. In February this year, there were reports about the filmmaker in a talk with FX to direct the revival of the series, Justified.

At the event, Quentin also talked about the projects he has circled over in his career. He revealed that he wrote a play before the completion of his 2019 film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also shared that he was approached to rewrite the reboot of the 2000 film Shaft which was rejected by him.

Also read: Be binge-ready! New seasons of Bridgerton, Heartstopper and other shows confirmed

The surety of the director helming the TV series is not yet confirmed. Earlier he had also hinted at directing a Star Trek movie but later, opted out of the project. In 2020, the filmmaker announced his retirement from the film industry after his 10th film. Several ideas, from the third part of Kill Bill to a Spaghetti Western, were speculated to serve as Quentin’s swan song.

“I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband. I wouldn’t be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters,” Quentin was quoted as saying in 2020.