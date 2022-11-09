The Crown Season 5: Why you should watch Peter Morgan's royal drama

All hail The Crown! Netflix is back with fresh new episodes of one of its most commercially viable, critically acclaimed and controversial shows, The Crown. Created by Peter Morgan, the royal drama series is set to premiere today, November 09, 2022.

The previous season covered the time period between 1979 and 1990; now-King Charles' wedding with Princess Diana up to Margaret Thatcher's departure from office. While there were significant references to Charles and Diana's marital difficulties previously, the latest season is most likely to cover their marriage involving "three people."

That being said, King Charles and Princess Diana's failed marriage is not the only highlight this season. The Crown Season 5 has been trending for more reasons than one. This particular edition is also one of the most talked about. So what is the hype about? Is the latest season a must-watch? Find out here:

'Revenge Dress' debut

Season 5 picks up from 1992 - Charles and Diana's separation. While Charles pressures Queen Elizabeth II to divorce Diana, the Princess of Wales debuts the iconic "revenge dress." Elizabeth Debicki is set to play Princess Diana this season.

Queen Elizabeth II's demise

The latest season is airing less than two months after the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Buckingham Palace has shown its discomfort at the airing of the show. It will be interesting to watch how the creator Peter Morgan has dealt with Queen Elizabeth's character.

Infamous 1995 Interview

“Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” said Princess Diana during an interview with a popular media house for Panorama in 1995. The interview sent shockwaves across the globe as Diana indicated Queen Consort Camilia's affair with Charles.

Prince William and Prince Harry's appearance

Up until the last season, Prince William and Prince Harry were in the background. With the latest seasons, we might get to see younger versions of the brothers and how they influenced Charles and Diana's relationship.

All-in-all, the latest season will elaborate more on the 1990s, a rather difficult time for the Royal family. For the unversed, The Crown team has also confirmed news about Season 6, which will essentially look at Princess Diana's death in Paris.