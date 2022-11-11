Georgina Sparks' reappearance hinted at in the newest Gossip Girl trailer

The final six episodes of Gossip Girl Season 1 will premiere later this month, as indicated by the trailer for the second half of the first season. Michelle Trachtenberg, an American actress, formally reprises her role as the recurring character of Georgina Sparks and makes a point of making her presence known. According to the full-length teaser, this season will have more turmoil, drama, and "catfights."

When Season 1 of HBO Max's Gossip Girl aired for six weeks in early August without the original cast members, fans were reportedly a little less than pleased. The remaining six episodes will all debut this Thanksgiving, according to an announcement made by HBO Max, which also mentioned that the season would be split into two parts.

Georgina ruled Gossip Girl during the original run of the programme and will now face the girl on the front when she makes her comeback. In the trailer, Georgina unexpectedly interrupts Kate and asks if she is aware that she has four points of entry that are weak and a very malleable security guard.

The first season's cast members, including Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah, return for season two.

Based on the Cecily von Ziegesar novel series of the same name, Gossip Girl is an American teen drama television series. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage created the television series, which broadcast on The CW network for six seasons from September 19, 2007, to December 17, 2012.

The show centres on the lives of privileged upper-class teenagers living in Manhattan's Upper East Side and is narrated by the anonymous, omniscient blogger Gossip Girl (voiced by Kristen Bell). Serena van der Woodsen, a teenage "it girl" from the Upper East Side played by Blake Lively, makes an unexplained return to kick off the series. On December 1, Gossip Girl makes its HBO Max debut.

