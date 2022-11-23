Dwyane Johnson-starrer Black Adam now available for online streaming

With the holidays approaching, Warner Bros released the recent superhero movie, Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson for digital streaming on November 22, 2022, roughly a month after the film's theatrical release. According to sources, the 4K, Blu-ray and DVD versions of the film will be released on January 3, 2023. Earlier on Tuesday, the Twitter account of the movie posted, “Black Adam Surprise Digital Release Comes Just In Time For Holiday (sic).”

According to sources, just under a day after its VOD release, the movie is trending at Number 1 on iTunes’ most popular movie chart. Dwayne took to Twitter today to share a screenshot of the chart, and wrote, “Black Adam Surprise Digital Release Comes Just In Time For Holiday.”

The film narrates the story of Adam, a superhuman who is released from years of magic imprisonment by a group of archaeologists. The movie is based on the DC comics character of the same name, which is one of the lesser-known characters in the comic universe. The film is also related to the 2019 DC film, Shazam. Upon its release, the movie received a mixed response from audiences and critics and went on to earn nearly 367 million USD against a budget of 200 million USD, according to reports.

The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is known for films like Orphan (2009) and Jungle Cruise (2021). Black Adam was written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvan. It was released in theatres on October 21 and also starred Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan in important roles.