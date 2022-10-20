Who is Black Adam?

Black Adam has been the protagonist of some of DC's best stories

With Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson is at last joining the DC universe. Although, the character has been out for more than 75 years, it is still one of the lesser known character from the universe.

Teth-Adam who is also known as Black Adam, was once Shazam and the Council of Wizards' champion. He rose to prominence as the monarch of Kahndaq as a result of his outstanding bravery, brave heart, and divine powers bestowed upon him by the wizards.

Adam was raised as a slave in Kahndaq, where his leaders frequently mistreated and took advantage of him, instilling hatred in him. Despite this, Adam was always full of courage and bravery to handle challenging situations. He tried to raise his son Hurut in a way that would keep him safe from all harm, instilling in him a sense of risk from an early age in contrast to his son's immature aspirations to make the world a better place.

Adam mistakenly unleashed the Seven Deadly Sins from their prison, murdering vast numbers of people when criminals murdered his family. He was held captive on Earth for 5,000 years by Shazam as a result of this horrific deed, until his release and subsequent attempt to free Kahndaq.

Black Adam has been the protagonist of some of DC's best stories and is undoubtedly the most complicated Shazam character to emerge. He has grown to be one of DC's greatest anti-heroes—a deity with a fierce sense of honour and a limitless capacity for violence. We just need to wait to see how the character is presented in the upcoming Dwayne Johnson film.

The film will be releasing on October 20, 2022 in India.