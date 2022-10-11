Tom Cruise might become the first civilian to walk into International Space Station for an upcoming film

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film in the Mission Impossible franchise

After doing every possible daredevil stunt on earth, Hollywood action star Tom Cruise could well be off to his next destination - this time the International Space Station. According to sources, the Top Gun actor could be going to space to perform a spacewalk for an upcoming unannounced film, becoming the first civilian to do so.

Also read: Top Gun was life-changing for me: Tom Cruise on sequel comeback

The film production house, Universal Picture’s chairwoman Dame Donna Langley hinted at the future movie, which would see the 60-year-old Hollywood actor making history at the International Space Station if all goes to plan. The British film executive told media sources that Tom would be flown into space before disembarking from the rocket. All of this would be caught on camera for the film.

“We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station. And hopefully, he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station, ” Donna was quoted as saying.

Media sources said that it would be one of the many amazing things the actor has done for the silver screen - from learning how to fly planes, abseiling down the tallest building in the world and scaling cliffs.

Donna also shared a few details about Tom's character in the upcoming film, saying, “He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth.”

Also read: While Tom Cruise loves Chicken Tikka Masala, the Internet is buzzing with the 'curry debate'

On the work front, Tom was last seen in the 2022 action drama film, Top Gun: Maverick, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film which was a sequel to Tom’s 1986 film, Top Gun, also starred Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris in pivotal roles. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film in the Mission Impossible franchise, titled, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which is scheduled to be released in the theatres in the US on July 14, 2023.