Hollywood actress Florence Pugh opens up about her role in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Actress Florence Pugh recently opened up about her role as Alice Chambers in the recently released film, Don’t Worry Darling. Florence plays the role of a young housewife living in a small American company town, married to Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). The film directed by Olivia Wilde was released in US theatres today (September 23), after a premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, where it received mixed reactions with Florence’s performance garnering praise. The actress spoke to sources about the character which she described to be ‘relaxed’.

“I’d say the difference between Alice and the other wives is that she’s not as tied up… not as ‘straight,’ I suppose. I think it’s because of the relationship that Jack gives her—she’s able to be her own person, wear her own clothes, be a little more relaxed, more sensual, more sexual. Their relationship is different, and he allows her to be essentially more modern. Everything about her is more relaxed, the way that she moves, the way she dances through her day. The fact that she wears lingerie to say goodbye to him in the morning. The wives love tending to their men. I think playing this role wouldn’t have been half as interesting if Alice and these women hadn’t been committed in their lives. They genuinely love cleaning the house and making sure everything’s perfect. That makes for an interesting character. Everything about her is trying to enjoy as much of what she has in front of her without being so uptight—it’s also that she enjoys it (sic),” Florence said in a statement.

Talking more about the character the director of the project, Olivia, who received a good response from audiences and critics for her previous movie Booksmart, told media sources, “At the heart of our movie is Alice Chambers, played by Florence Pugh, and she is a character who is so full of intellect, love and warmth that she is impossible not to connect with. She’s someone that you, as the audience, empathize with and root for, I think from the first moment (sic).”

Sharing her thoughts on Florence’s casting in the project and her performance, Olivia added, “There’s something about Florence that is just so smart, The way she questions and considers everything. I thought, ‘That’s the quality we need for Alice.’ Once I spoke to Florence as taking on Alice, I thought, ‘Now, everything starts from this, everything starts from her instincts.’ Everything else became really clear… who we were going to surround her with came into focus based on what she was going to create (sic).”

The film which has been distributed by Warner Bros. Picture follows the lives of the couple (Alice and Jack) in the experimental company town of Victory where life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. The company only asks for discretion and unquestioning dedication to the Victory cause in exchange. Alice, however, can't help but wonder exactly what they are doing in Victory as cracks in her picture-perfect life start to show, revealing glimpses of something considerably more sinister lying beneath the alluring façade. The movie also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine in important roles. According to sources the film will be released in India on September 30, 2022.

Florence is an English actress who made her debut with the 2014 film, The Falling. She rose to prominence and gained popularity with notable performances in films like Midsommar (2019) and Little Women (2019), She was last seen in the 2021 film, Black Widow along with Scarlett Johansson.