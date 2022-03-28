Will Smith slapping Chris Rock the 'ugliest moment ever'? Hollywood reacts

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage will go down in the pages of Oscar history as one of the most memorable moments. While a few have called it the 'ugliest moment ever', others have defended Will.

Chris had joked on stage, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right? That was a nice one, OK?" Will then walked on stage, slapped Chris and returned to his seat. He shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

However, when Will won the Best Actor Oscar for playing Richard Williams in the movie King Richard, he apologised for the incident during his winning speech. "I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me." The actor received advice from Denzel Washington after he slapped the comedian and the former shared it on stage. "Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you.'"

After the video of him slapping Chris went viral and left not just viewers but also the audience and other Hollywood celebs shocked, reactions started pouring in. Will's son, Jaden Smith, tweeted, "And That's How We Do It (sic)."

Maria Shriver, NBC anchor, posted a series of tweets and one of them was, "We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars"

Comedian Trevor Noah was just shocked!

Actress and activist Sophia Bush didn't take any side but instead explained why both Chris and Will were at fault.

Cardi B reiterated Denzel's advice to Will Smith.

Actor Mark Hamill called it the 'UgliestMoment Ever'.