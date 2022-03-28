Oscars 2022: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over jab at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance

Will Smith, who received the Best Actor Oscar award for his performance in King Richard, slapped presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony after the latter cracked a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it (sic),” Rock had said with reference to Jada’s appearance, taking a dig at her bald head.

Will Smith appeared to be laughing initially after Chris’ comment. However, he then walked to the stage and slapped Rock in the face. “Wow,” said Chris, adding, “Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me (sic).”

Will’s comments were bleeped when he returned to his seat, but sources reported that he had told Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***king mouth (sic).” To which Chris had replied, “Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke (sic).”

Will had reportedly repeated, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth (sic),” resulting in the audience going silent, according to media sources.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance is a result of alopecia, which is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss by attacking hair follicles.

Media sources have also reported that Chris later approached the Smiths to apologise. Later, when Smith returned to claim the prize for Best Actor, he made a reference to the altercation with Chris and said. “I want to apologize to The Academy; I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees (sic),” he said with tears in his eyes. “I hope the Academy invites me back (sic),” Will added. However, the actor did not apologise on stage to Chris directly, according to reports.