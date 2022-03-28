Oscars 2022: Red ensembles on the red carpet upped the fashion quotient!

The 94th Academy Awards brought out the best looks on the red carpet. Being held at the LA’s Dolby Theatre, the event is happening live after two years. This year, something unique was noticed - red seemed to be the colour of the season. Here's a look at everyone who wore red for the ceremony and how they slayed it!

Kristen Dunst



Icons, co-stars, and lovers, Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons walked the red carpet serving couple goals. The actress nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress wore a vintage Christian Lacroix gown. He paired the beautiful red gown with a bun, drop earrings (by Fred Leighton), and simple makeup.

Kristen Dunst

Jennifer Garner



Jennifer Garner brought back old Hollywood glamour with her column-red gown. Styled by Jill and Jordan, the body-hugging outfit is designed by Brandon Maxwell.

Jennifer Garner

Marlee Matin



Actress Marlee Matin also attended the award ceremony wearing a scarlet red satin gown. Monique Lhuillier custom created for Marlee with a fitted bodice and a draped skirt. The actress completed the look with a necklace made with blue stones.

Marlee Matin

Tracee Ellis Ross



Trust Tracee to bring the glamour to an event, always. For the event, she wore a red gown by Carolina Herrera, which had a mermaid-style hem and a plunging neckline. She paired her bright matte red lips with simple pearl earrings and a shimmery diamond choker necklace.

Trace Ellis Ross

Ariana DeBose



Ariana who just won her first Academy Award for her supporting role in West Side Story ditched the gown and opted for a Valentino pantsuit. What a stunning way to make an entry for an Oscar debut! The pantsuit came with a scalloped bra top, wide-legged pants, and a flowing red cape. For accessories, she picked accessories from De Beers and a watch from Omega.

Ariana DeBose

Amy Forsyth



The CODA star Amy Forsyth wore a Marchesa gown floral detailing, ruffles on her waist, and slit on one side. With fresh and coral makeup, she completed her look with Jimmy Choo heels.

Amy Forysth

Aunjanue Ellis



Donned in a Donatella Versace gown, Aunjanue’s gown has a special tribute to her mother. The 53-year old actress opened up about the dress and said that it has a ‘Jax Baby’ embroidered onto her left shoulder, which is a nod to her mother.