The Oscar for Best Picture goes to CODA.
Oscars 2022 live updates: Jessica Chastain bags Best Actress, Will Smith wins Best Actor!
The awards ceremony is hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall
The ceremony for the 94th Academy Awards, known commonly as the Oscars, has commenced at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre!
Dune has received the highest number of Oscars this year, with six awards in its kitty, including Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.
The 94th Academy Awards also witnessed several significant moments this year, with actor Troy Kotsur creating history as the first deaf actor to win an Oscar Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role - CODA, and actress Ariana DeBose becoming the first openly queer woman of colour to bag an Acting Oscar - West Side Story.
Will Smith won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard, while Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. CODA bagged the title of Best Picture, while Encanto was named the Best Animated Feature. Jane Campion won the Best Director award for The Power of the Dog, becoming the second woman to win in the category in a row after Chloe Zhao won for Nomadland last year.
The Power of the Dog had set high expectations in the Oscars race by bagging nominations under a whopping 12 categories including Best Picture, Best Music (Original Score), and Best Actor in a Leading Role. This was followed by Dune, which was nominated under 10 categories, including Best Picture and Best Music (Original Score).
Other films that were nominated under multiple categories include Belfast, West Side Story, and King Richard.
Actors who were nominated for their remarkable performances include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.
Here are all the live updates from the ceremony:
Oscars 2022: And it's here... CODA wins the Best Picture award!
Who won the Oscar award for Best Actress?
It's... Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye!
Coming up next, the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling...
Which goes to Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Tammy Faye, Andrew Garfield, and Jessica Chastain.
Are we even surprised at this point? Dune bags Oscar for Best Production Design!
Finallyyy, we have Will Smith, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard!
Guess who bagged one of the most-awaited Oscar awards: Best Direction?
Jane Campion won the Best Direction title for The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch!
And now, some of the Oscar awards we've all been waiting for... Who won Best Original Song?
It's Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for the track No Time To Die from the Bond film No Time To Die!
Oscars 2022: Summer of Soul wins Best Documentary Feature
Meanwhile, Dune bags its fifth Oscar for the day under the Best Film Editing category!
Meanwhile, Dune bags its fifth Oscar for the day under the Best Film Editing category!
Sian Heder bags Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for CODA
CODA has won the second Oscar of the day for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Sian Heder bags Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for CODA

CODA has won the second Oscar of the day for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Another much-awaited Oscar title: Best Original Score. Guess who won it?
It's Hans Zimmer for Dune!
The Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay goes to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast!
And as expected, Jenny Beaver bags the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Cruella!
Meanwhile, guess who bagged the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film?
That's right, it's Long Goodbye featuring Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed, who has bagged several awards earlier for his performance in Sound of Metal.
That's right, it's Long Goodbye featuring Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed, who has bagged several awards earlier for his performance in Sound of Metal.
Alberto Mielgo, Leo Sanchez win Oscar for Best Animated Short for The Windshield Wiper
Oscars 2022: Drive My Car bags the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film!
Oscars 2022: Drive My Car bags the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film!
Did you know that actress Ariana DeBose is the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Acting Oscar?
Actress Ariana DeBose has created history by becoming the first openly queer woman of colour to bag an Acting Oscar (for West Side Story)!
Troy Kotsur creates history as first deaf male actor to bag Oscar award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (for CODA)
Oscars 2022: Best Animated Feature goes to... Encanto!
After receiving the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Yvett Merino, the producer of Encanto said, "People around the world are seeing themselves."
After receiving the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Yvett Merino, the producer of Encanto said, "People around the world are seeing themselves."
Ben Proudfoot for The Queen of Basketball has bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject
Oscars 2022: Dune sets off to an epic start, wins award for Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects!
Dune has bagged the Oscar awards for Best Sound (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug
Hemphill and Ron Bartlett), Best Cinematography (Greg Freiser), and Best Visual Effects.
Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose bags award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story
