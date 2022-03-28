Oscars 2022 live updates: Jessica Chastain bags Best Actress, Will Smith wins Best Actor!

Oscars 2022: Will Smith bags Best Actor for King Richard; Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The ceremony for the 94th Academy Awards, known commonly as the Oscars, has commenced at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre!

The awards ceremony is hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall.

Dune has received the highest number of Oscars this year, with six awards in its kitty, including Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

The 94th Academy Awards also witnessed several significant moments this year, with actor Troy Kotsur creating history as the first deaf actor to win an Oscar Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role - CODA, and actress Ariana DeBose becoming the first openly queer woman of colour to bag an Acting Oscar - West Side Story.

Will Smith won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard, while Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. CODA bagged the title of Best Picture, while Encanto was named the Best Animated Feature. Jane Campion won the Best Director award for The Power of the Dog, becoming the second woman to win in the category in a row after Chloe Zhao won for Nomadland last year.

The Power of the Dog had set high expectations in the Oscars race by bagging nominations under a whopping 12 categories including Best Picture, Best Music (Original Score), and Best Actor in a Leading Role. This was followed by Dune, which was nominated under 10 categories, including Best Picture and Best Music (Original Score).

Other films that were nominated under multiple categories include Belfast, West Side Story, and King Richard.

Actors who were nominated for their remarkable performances include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.

Here are all the live updates from the ceremony: