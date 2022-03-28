Oscars 2022 live updates: Jessica Chastain bags Best Actress, Will Smith wins Best Actor!

The awards ceremony is hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall

author_img Praveena P Published :  28th March 2022 06:17 AM   |   Published :   |  28th March 2022 06:17 AM
Oscars 2022: Will Smith bags Best Actor for King Richard; Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The ceremony for the 94th Academy Awards, known commonly as the Oscars, has commenced at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre!

The awards ceremony is hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall.

Dune has received the highest number of Oscars this year, with six awards in its kitty, including Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects. 

The 94th Academy Awards also witnessed several significant moments this year, with actor Troy Kotsur creating history as the first deaf actor to win an Oscar Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role - CODA, and actress Ariana DeBose becoming the first openly queer woman of colour to bag an Acting Oscar - West Side Story.

Will Smith won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard, while Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. CODA bagged the title of Best Picture, while Encanto was named the Best Animated Feature. Jane Campion won the Best Director award for The Power of the Dog, becoming the second woman to win in the category in a row after Chloe Zhao won for Nomadland last year.

The Power of the Dog had set high expectations in the Oscars race by bagging nominations under a whopping 12 categories including Best Picture, Best Music (Original Score), and Best Actor in a Leading Role. This was followed by Dune, which was nominated under 10 categories, including Best Picture and Best Music (Original Score).

Other films that were nominated under multiple categories include Belfast, West Side Story, and King Richard.

Actors who were nominated for their remarkable performances include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.

Here are all the live updates from the ceremony:

LIVE UPDATES
09:08 Mar 28

Oscars 2022: And it's here... CODA wins the Best Picture award!

09:03 Mar 28

Who won the Oscar award for Best Actress?

It's... Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye!

08:58 Mar 28

Coming up next, the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling...

Which goes to Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Tammy Faye, Andrew Garfield, and Jessica Chastain.

08:49 Mar 28

Are we even surprised at this point? Dune bags Oscar for Best Production Design!

08:49 Mar 28

Finallyyy, we have Will Smith, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard!

08:44 Mar 28

Guess who bagged one of the most-awaited Oscar awards: Best Direction?

Jane Campion won the Best Direction title for The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch!

08:39 Mar 28

And now, some of the Oscar awards we've all been waiting for... Who won Best Original Song?

It's Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for the track No Time To Die from the Bond film No Time To Die!

08:16 Mar 28

Oscars 2022: Summer of Soul wins Best Documentary Feature

A still from Summer of Soul
08:13 Mar 28

Meanwhile, Dune bags its fifth Oscar for the day under the Best Film Editing category!

08:12 Mar 28

Sian Heder bags Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for CODA

CODA has won the second Oscar of the day for Best Adapted Screenplay.

 

08:10 Mar 28

Another much-awaited Oscar title: Best Original Score. Guess who won it?

It's Hans Zimmer for Dune!

08:07 Mar 28

The Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay goes to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast!

08:04 Mar 28

And as expected, Jenny Beaver bags the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Cruella!

07:55 Mar 28

Meanwhile, guess who bagged the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film?

That's right, it's Long Goodbye featuring Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed, who has bagged several awards earlier for his performance in Sound of Metal

 

07:53 Mar 28

Alberto Mielgo, Leo Sanchez win Oscar for Best Animated Short for The Windshield Wiper

07:20 Mar 28

Oscars 2022: Drive My Car bags the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film!

07:18 Mar 28

Did you know that actress Ariana DeBose is the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Acting Oscar?

Actress Ariana DeBose has created history by becoming the first openly queer woman of colour to bag an Acting Oscar (for West Side Story)!

06:59 Mar 28

Troy Kotsur creates history as first deaf male actor to bag Oscar award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (for CODA)

06:50 Mar 28

Oscars 2022: Best Animated Feature goes to... Encanto!

After receiving the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Yvett Merino, the producer of Encanto said, "People around the world are seeing themselves."

 

06:40 Mar 28

Ben Proudfoot for The Queen of Basketball has bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject

Oscars, Academy Awards, Queen of Basketball, Best Documentary

06:33 Mar 28

Oscars 2022: Dune sets off to an epic start, wins award for Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects!

Dune has bagged the Oscar awards for Best Sound (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug
Hemphill and Ron Bartlett), Best Cinematography (Greg Freiser), and Best Visual Effects.

06:27 Mar 28

Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose bags award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story

Watch the actress' full speech here:

