Troy Kotsur second deaf actor to bag Oscar award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (for CODA)

Troy Kotsur is the second deaf actor to bag Oscar award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (for CODA)

Troy Kotsur, who won the Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Frank Rossi, a hardened fisherman in CODA, is the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award after Marlee Matlin.

He was nominated alongside Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

This milestone comes 35 years after Marlee Matlin became the first deaf performer ever to win an Oscar for her role in Children of a Lesser God.

After receiving the award, Troy said in his acceptance speech, "This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community. This is our moment (sic)."

Here is a transcription of his full speech, which he delivered in American Sign Language with an interpreter:

“This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I’m here. Thank you so much to all the members of the academy for recognizing my work.

“It’s really amazing that our film ‘CODA’ has reached out worldwide. It even reached all the way to the White House. And they invited the cast of ‘CODA’ to visit and have a tour of the White House. We met our president, Joe, and Dr. Jill [Biden], and I was planning on teaching them some dirty sign language, but Marlee Matlin told me to behave myself. So don’t worry, Marlee, I won’t drop any F-bombs in my speech today.

“Instead, I really want to thank all of the wonderful Deaf theater stages where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor. Thank you.

“I read one of Spielberg’s books recently, and he said that the best director, the definition of the best director was a skilled communicator. Sian Heder, you are the best communicator. And the reason why is you brought the Deaf world and the hearing world together, and you are our bridge, and your name will forever be on that bridge. Sian Heder Bridge here in Hollywood, and that was supported by Apple, Sundance, all of our cast or crew, our producers and the community of Gloucester, Massachusetts. So I just want to say, hey, fisherman, hey, Popeyes, don’t forget to eat your spinach.

“My dad, he was the best signer in our family. But he was in a car accident, and he became paralyzed from the neck down. And he no longer was able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero.

“Thank you to my biggest fans, my wife and my daughter Kyra in my hometown of Mesa, Arizona. And Mark Finley, my manager, and our team. I just wanted to say that this is dedicated to the Deaf community, the ‘CODA’ community and the disabled community. This is our moment. To my mom, my dad and my brother Mark. They’re not here today, but look at me now. I did it. I love you. Thank you! (sic)”