Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart arrives in style with girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Unexpected fashion moment at the Oscars? We are all for it!

Nominated for the first time for portraying the role of Princess Diana in Spencer, Kristen Stewart ditched the elaborate gown for shorts and a blazer. She arrived at the red carpet in a custom-made Chanel blazer, white chiffon blouse - buttoned down till her waist, and hot pants. She is the brand's ambassador and even for shoes, she went with Chanel. She completed the look with a diamond necklace from the brand's Ganse Noire Spinelle collection. This dramatic choice of hers created an iconic fashion moment at the red carpet. She was also seen posing with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, for the first time at the Oscars. They wore matching suits and were also seen stealing kisses at the event.

Kristen Stewart in custom-made Chanel suit

Kristen and Dylan have been together for two years and the Twilight star announced about their engagement on The Howard Stern Show last year.

