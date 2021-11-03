Actress Kristen Stewart and writer Dylan Meyer are now officially engaged!

Actress Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend (now fiancé) Dylan Meyer are officially engaged! Dylan popped the question to the actress after two years of dating.

Kristen revealed the news during an interview with media sources and said, “We’re marrying; we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying; it’s happening (sic).”

Kristen also spoke about how she wanted to marry Dylan just a few months after they started dating. The couple began seeing each other in summer 2019.

In a previous interview, the Twilight actress disclosed that she first said ‘I love you’ to Dylan just two weeks into dating. She was quoted as saying, “It was like really late, and we were in some sh***y bar, and her friends were there, and they like walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so fucking in love with you. Done (sic)’.”

“It wasn't like a thing, and also it was so obvious. It just is (sic),” she added.

Kristen had also spoken about the bond the two shared and said, “We’re both from LA and we really love LA. We’re both kind of like scumbags. We both felt like trolls as kids. We’re so similar but different. She’s a writer; she’s brilliant.”

She added that she “very much saw marriage” in her future with Dylan, saying she “couldn’t fucking wait” to propose to her and would “absolutely” get married.

Kristen had said to media sources, “Yeah, I want to be, like, somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” and added that she had a plan on how she’d propose. “I can’t say right now, because she’ll find out.”

She further said her matrimony plans weren’t “tied to any weird sort of convention.” “It's just, like, when you know, you know,” she concluded.

Kristen Stewart is known for her roles in Twilight, Into the Wild, Adventureland, and Charlie’s Angels.