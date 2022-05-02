Harry Styles drops track list of his new album, Harry’s House

Singer Harry Styles has teased his fans and set their excitement soaring by dropping the track list of his third album ‘Harry’s House’, which is all set for release on May 20, 2022. The album’s track list, which was released on April 29, contains 13 songs that have been divided as Side A (seven tracks) and Side B (six tracks).

The record includes the lead single, As It Was, which was released on April 1. The single broke records for being the most streamed song in a single day on Spotify.

The album also features the tracks Boyfriends and Late Night Talking, which were performed by the singer at Coachella. The two songs have already received an encouraging response from fans.

Also read: Happy Birthday, Harry Styles! Here are his top five songs that you must listen to today

The other songs that fans are eagerly awaiting include Music for a Sushi Restaurant, Daylight, Grape Juice, Little Freak, Matilda, Cinema, Daydreaming, Keep Driving, Satellite, and Love of my Life.

Harry’s last album, Fine Line, featuring his famous track, Watermelon Sugar, was released in 2019.

The singer took a break from music composition soon after the COVID-19 pandemic came into place, and turned towards acting. He has starred in Marvel’s Eternals as Eros, the brother of Thanos, and will be the main lead in two other upcoming films: Jack in Don’t Worry Darling — which is to be released on September 23, 2022 — and as Tom Burgess in My Policeman.

Harry began a concert tour called Love on Tour in 2021, which has now been extended and will continue from June 2022, all the way up to March 2023 with breaks in between.