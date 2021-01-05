If rumours are to be believed then Treat People With Kindness singer Harry Styles is dating actress-director, Olivia Wilde. They were reportedly spotted at a wedding event of the singer's friend and the two of them held hands. Images of the two arriving at the wedding - Olivia in a beautiful boho ensemble while Harry in a tuxedo - surfaced online that had sent the fans of the former One Direction singer into a tizzy as they wondered if both of them were dating.

Harry and the Booksmart filmmaker had been working together in the past months as the former stars in Olivia's upcoming film, Don't Worry, Darling. Also, It was reported that Olivia split from Ted Lasso actor, Jason Sudeikis, in November.