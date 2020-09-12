We have news for Harry Styles fans! The Watermelon Sugar singer will be seen on the big screen again, after making his acting debut in the highly-acclaimed 2017 film Dunkirk. Reports state he is going to star in actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde’s next venture called Don't Worry Darling. He is soon to start filming with his other castmates - Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson. The film will reportedly chronicle the life of a housewife who finds out certain hidden things that can topple her seemingly-perfect life.

Harry Styles in Dunkirk, Image: Screengrab, Internet

The former One Direction cast member was last seen in Christopher Nolan World War saga, where he essayed the role of a soldier. We hear that Olivia Wilde will also have an important role too. Originally the role Harry is starring in was going to be essayed by Shia LaBeouf, who dropped out making way for Styles.