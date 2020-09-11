From a chic bob to bright pink hair, Maisie Williams aka Game of Throne's much-loved Arya Stark has embraced all kinds of hair-dos with fashionable elan. Ever since the show got over last year, she unveiled various looks which her fans loved!

Maisie Williams rocking a blonde mullet. Picture: Her Instagram

Previously she had experimented with shades like brown, sorbet pink and a beautiful lilac hue. She has now gone the Miley Cyrus way and is rocking a blonde mullet. It's dream shaggy chic hair!

Maisie, picture posted by Bleach London on their Instagram

Earlier this week, a London-based hair-colour salon Bleach London shared a few snaps of her in a chic blonde mullet on Instagram with the witty caption, "Mullet for My Valentine". She had feathery light bangs covering forehead her forehead highlighting her light eyes. Looks like mullet will soon scheduled to be one of the trending cuts of the season and we love its androgynous appeal!

