Alexandra Zarini, the 35-year-old granddaughter of Aldo Gucci (the chairman of Gucci Shops Inc. from 1953 to 1986) on Tuesday, filed suit in the California Superior Court in which she describes years of sexual abuse from her former stepfather, Joseph Ruffalo. She also accused her mother, Patricia Gucci, and grandmother, Bruna Palombo for alleged complicity and attempt to cover-up.

As per reports, Zarini’s lawsuit alleges that Ruffalo, a music-industry player, subjected her to sexual abuse from the age of six to when she was about 22.

As reported by a leading US publication, she further claims that Patricia Gucci not only allowed her former stepfather to continue the alleged molestation but that Palombo instructed her “to keep quiet and cover them up.”

The lawsuit reportedly states that both Patricia Gucci and Palombo, reportedly, “tried to avoid, at all costs, what they perceived would be a scandal that could tarnish the Gucci name and potentially cost them millions”.

“This is not something that only happens to other families, other neighbourhoods or other countries. It is everywhere. If you think this doesn’t happen here in Beverly Hills, then you should know that my perpetrator still lives in California, spends time at the Bel-Air country club and volunteers in your children’s hospitals,” Zarini reportedly said in a video released by her lawyers.