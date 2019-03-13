"I am dealing with sexual harassment too, but I don't want to be judged for not revealing my story," says Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh who is remembered as the Dangal girl has come out with some startling revelations. the Thugs of Hindostan star in an interview to a daily has admitted that she too has been a victim of sexual harassment.

Fatima who praised the #MeToo movement is quoted saying, "I don’t want to expose that side of my life I’m dealing with it, speaking to people I’m close to. Just like I won’t judge those who want to share their horror stories, I expect not to be judged for not sharing mine." She further added, "Now sexual predators are scared of being shamed in public and shunned by the industry. For many years we had normalised assault to such an extent that women had come to accept abuse as something normal."

Fatima who started as a child artiste in Kamal Hassan's Chachi 420, a remake of Mrs Doubtfire, played Kamal's daughter in the movie. Later she acted in television serials like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo before bagging Dangal. The actress will next be seen in Anurag Basu's crime thriller opposite Rajkummar Rao and Pavan Kriplani's Bhooth Police with Saif Ali Khan.