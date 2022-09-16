Timothee Chalamet shares how Covid prompted him to transition to an 'adulting mindset'

In a recent interview, Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet shared his experience of transitioning to an ‘adulting mindset’. The actor said in the interview that he had always felt older than his years. Timothee added that he believes he was born with the perspective of someone beyond his years. He told media sources, “The ways I feel older than 26 I have always felt. It's not like I feel like I've had some mental breakthrough that has given me perspective. The perspective that feels ‘old man’, I feel like I was born with it (sic).”

Timothee revealed in the interview that the Covid-19 pandemic prompted him to finally ‘transition into an adulting mindset’. “I should have been trying to get my adult feet under myself a little bit earlier than I did. I found myself having to really, you know, be honest with myself that where I've been able to get myself to in life was balls to the wall, like throwing everything at (it) at a young age that, by some miracle, got me to where I am (sic),” he was quoted as saying.

The Little Women actor also shared his ‘delusion dream’ he had as a teenager. According to reports, he said, “I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career, and in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself (with). And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour (sic).”

The actor also spoke about his role as Lee in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film, Bones and All. The film which debuted at the Venice Film Festival this year tells the story of cannibal lovers on a road trip across America. On the topic of the role, Timothee said, “With Lee, the illusion of control is based on feeling for no one and not even interacting with anyone, with Lee's affliction being cannibalism (sic).”