Timothee Chalamet's first look from Wonka out

Timothee Chalamet has unveiled the first look of his character from Wonka, which follows the upbringing of Roald Dahl's popular character Willy Wonka. The first look features the Lady Bird-actor wearing the iconic hat donned by the character.



It was recently announced that actors Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins have joined the cast of the film. Moreover, the film won't feature the characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Filmmaker Paul King, known for directing Paddington films, will be directing Wonka based on a script by Simon Rich, with David Heyman serving as the producer.



The movie is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 17, 2023.



Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet has Dune, Don't Look Up, and Bones & All.