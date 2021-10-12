Arjun Kapoor to headline suspense drama thriller The Lady Killer

Actor Arjun Kapoor will headline an upcoming suspense drama thriller titled The Lady Killer from writer and director Ajay Bahl.



The film's logline reads, "The Lady Killer is the story of a small town playboy who falls in live with a self-destructive beauty and their whirlwind romance.



The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh.



In a statement, Arjun said that the he was intirgued by the film's script and tjhat his character is the most challenging character he has played yet. ""I am excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I'm excited," he said.



Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said that he can't wait to see how their vision translates onto the big screen. "Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl's combination is a sure shot hit - Arjun's style and persona along with Ajay's vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe that we are trying to achieve. Looking forward to the amazing ride shooting this suspense drama with Arjun and Ajay," he said.



Directed Bahl has previously directed films like BA Pass, Section 375. His upcoming film is the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Blurr.



The Lady Killer is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media and Entertainment.