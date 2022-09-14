French filmmaker Jean Luc Godard passes away at 91; Tributes pour in

Franco-Swiss film director and New Wave standard-bearer Jean-Luc Godard, who revolutionised world cinema with his ground-breaking debut, Breathless, and never stopped pushing the limits of his creativity, passed away at the age of 91 on Tuesday (September 13), according to media reports. Sources added that immediately after news of the French New Wave icon's death broke, tributes started pouring in from world leaders, fellow filmmakers, artistes and cinephiles around the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the filmmaker on social media with a message describing the auteur as ‘the most iconoclastic of New Wave filmmakers’. He tweeted, “It was like an appearance in French cinema. Then he became a master. Jean-Luc Godard, the most iconoclastic of New Wave filmmakers, had invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art. We are losing a national treasure, a look of genius (sic).”

Ce fut comme une apparition dans le cinéma français. Puis il en devint un maître. Jean-Luc Godard, le plus iconoclaste des cinéastes de la Nouvelle Vague, avait inventé un art résolument moderne, intensément libre. Nous perdons un trésor national, un regard de génie.

Jean-Luc was also celebrated by American film director Edgar Wright who called the French director ‘one of the most influential, iconoclastic filmmakers of them all,’ on his social media handle. Sharing some pictures of the late director, Edgar tweeted, “RIP Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most influential, iconoclastic filmmakers of them all. It was ironic that he himself revered the Hollywood studio film-making system, as perhaps no other director inspired as many people to just pick up a camera and start shooting (sic).”

RIP Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most influential, iconoclastic film-makers of them all. It was ironic that he himself revered the Hollywood studio film-making system, as perhaps no other director inspired as many people to just pick up a camera and start shooting...

Actor, comedian, director and writer Stephen Fry shared on social media that he had watched Jean-Luc's debut film Breathless for the ‘umpteenth time again’ two weeks ago and found it as compelling as ever.

“It still leaps off the screen like few movies. That scene between them in the hotel: how many other directors could have managed that in so small a space and made it so captivating (sic)?” he tweeted.

Adieu, Jean-Luc Godard. I watched Breathless for the umpteenth time again just two weeks ago. It still leaps off the screen like few movies. That scene between them in the hotel: how many other directors could have managed that in so small a space and made it so captivating?

Oscar-winning Mexican director and author Guillermo Del Toro also paid homage to Jean-Luc on social media. He shared a tweet about the passing away of the French auteur and wrote, “Godard has passed away (sic).” He also retweeted tributes from others on his official handle.

Godard has passed away...

The British Film Institute (BFI) called Godard a ‘giant of cinema who ripped up the rule book.’ A statement issued by it read: “From 'Breathless' onwards, he tested the limits of the medium.” BFI chief executive Ben Roberts said in a statement issued to media sources, “Jean-Luc Godard's death is a huge loss to cinema. The godfather of the French New Wave and one of the most influential and innovative filmmakers of the last century, his work has resonated with generations of film lovers around the world (sic).”

Jean-Luc Godard (1930-2022).



Adieu to a giant of cinema who ripped up the rule book. From Breathless onwards, he tested the limits of the medium.

The news of the director's passing was first reported in the French newspaper on Tuesday morning and later confirmed by the auteur's family in a statement which read, “There will not be any official ceremony. Jean-Luc Godard died peacefully in his home surrounded by his close ones. He will be incinerated (sic).”