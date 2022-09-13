Emmys 2022: Here’s the full list of winners from the star-studded award ceremony

The Emmy Awards ceremony touted the power of TV and extended honours to many shows

Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus topped the winners' list for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, a ceremony that touted the power of TV and extended honours to shows like Squid Game and featured winners who delivered messages of empowerment.

The evening's uplifting tone, as voiced especially by Hollywood actresses Zendaya and Sheryl Lee Ralph, was in contrast to the darkness that pervaded the storytelling of best drama series winner, Succession and even comedy series winner, Ted Lasso.

Lee Jung-Jae of Squid Game, who played the show's moral centre, became the first Asian actor to win the best drama series actor at the ceremony. Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya picked up her second drama actress prize for Euphoria. Several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo, Quinta Brunson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph collecting trophies.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards :

Outstanding drama series:

Succession – WINNER

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

Outstanding comedy series:

Ted Lasso – WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding limited series:

The White Lotus – WINNER

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

Lead actor in a drama series:

Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game) – WINNER

Brian Cox (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Writing for a drama series:

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “All The Bells Say”) – WINNER

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, “Plan And Execution”)

Chris Mundy (Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”)

Dan Erickson (Severance, “The We We Are”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, “One Lucky Day”)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, “F Sharp”)

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, “Pilot”)

Directing for a comedy series:

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”) – WINNER

Hiro Murai (Atlanta, “New Jazz”)

Bill Hader (Barry, “710N”)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, “There Will Be Blood”)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms Pat Show, “Babby Daddy Groundhog Day)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building, “The Boy From 6B”)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)

Lead actress in a comedy series:

Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Lead actress in a drama series:

Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Directing for a drama series:

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light”) – WINNER

Jason Bateman (Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”)

Ben Stiller (Severance, “The We We Are”)

Mark Mylod (Succession, “All The Bells Say”)

Cathy Yan (Succession, “The Disruption”)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession, “Too Much Birthday”)

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, “Pilot”)

Writing for a comedy series:

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, “Pilot”) – WINNER

Duffy Boudreau (Barry, “710N”)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry, “starting now”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, “The One, The Only”)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)

Jane Becker (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”)

Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Casino”)

Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Wellness Center”)

Lead actor in a comedy series:

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Writing for a variety of special:

Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) – WINNER

Ali Wong (Don Wong)

Norm Macdonald (Nothing Special)

Nicole Byer (BBW – Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy)

Writing for a limited series or TV movie:

Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Danny Strong (Dopesick, “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, “I’m In A Hurry”)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, “Man Handled”)

Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, “Snaps”)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”)

Directing for a limited series or TV movie:

Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Danny Strong (Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout “Green Juice”)

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout “Iron Sisters”)

John Wells (Maid, “Sky Blue”)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, “Wheel Of Fire”)

Competition programs:

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie:

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – WINNER

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie:

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Variety talk series:



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Variety sketch series:

Saturday Night Live – WINNER

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting actress in a comedy series:

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting actress in a drama series:

Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting actor in a drama series:

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-Su (Squid Game)

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie:



Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie:

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series:

The Beatles: Get Back – WINNER

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

We Need To Talk About Cosby

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special:

George Carlin’s American Dream – WINNER

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)

Lucy And Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

Writing for a variety of series:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety special (live):

Lamar and 50 Cent – WINNER

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick

Tony Awards Presents Broadway’s Back!

Variety special (pre-recorded):

Adele: One Night Only – WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga