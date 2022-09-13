'No longer eligible to date Leonardo DiCaprio': Kenan Thompson while wishing Zendaya for 26th birthday at Emmys

The 74th Emmy Awards, which is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is hosted by Kenan Thompson. The actor-comedian is known to be the longest cast member of the show, Saturday Night Live.

When Kenan took the stage as the host for this year's Emmys, it seemed like a hilarious evening was in store. And, oh boy! He has not disappointed. He began the show with an amusing dance featuring remixed versions of theme songs from the most-iconic television shows. He began his act with a rendition of the FRIENDS track and smoothly transitioned to a tribute to the American Sitcom, The Brady Bunch. While this left the guests in splits, Thompson left the stage to let the professional dancers take over. They danced to the remixes of theme songs from Law & Order: SVU, and Stranger Things.

When Thompson returned, he was dressed like Daenerys Targaryen for a final Game Of Thrones showdown. While the entire tribute act was funny, it did ring bells of nostalgia and took the guests and viewers back to their favourite television shows.

Post the opening act, Thompson also delivered humourous monologues about the Netflix show, Squid Game, and said that the show and its streaming partner have a lot in common — people in desperate need of money. He also wished Zendaya as the actor turned 26 recently and joked that she is no longer eligible to date Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, who wouldn't get that reference, right?

