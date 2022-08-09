Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean opens up about intimacy coordinators

British actor Sean Bean, best known for his portrayal of Lord Eddard Stark in the popular fantasy television series Game of Thrones, spoke to media sources on Monday about his views on intimacy coordinators in film and television making.

He reportedly said, “It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things. Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing…” He also added, “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.” the actor also noted his intimate scenes with actress Joely Richardson in the film adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover which released in 1993, as reported by media sources.

According to media reports, Sean spoke about the scene and said, “It was a joy. We had good chemistry between us, and we knew what we were doing was unusual. Because she was married, I was married. But we were following the story. We were trying to portray the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote.”

Sean reportedly spoke about the censorship of his work, “at the behest of TV companies or advertisers.” The actor said, “I think they cut a bit out actually. Often the best work you do, where you’re trying to push the boundaries, and the very nature of it is experimental, gets censored when TV companies or the advertisers say it’s so much. It’s a nice scene, quite surreal, dream-like and abstract. And mango-esque.”

In the TV series Snowpiercer, which Sean is currently starring in, he revealed to media sources that he shot an intimate scene, in which he was nude, alongside actress Lena Hall.

According to media sources, Sean also spoke about the #MeToo movement in Hollywood and how “intimacy coordinators can help protect actors,” he reportedly said, “I suppose it depends on the actress. This one [referring to Lena] had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.”