Emmys 2022: Matthew Macfadyen bags Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Succession

Matthew Macfadyen won the first trophy for the HBO show, Succession, by bagging the award for the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He was nominated for the award along with two of his co-stars, Nicholas Braun and Kieran Culkin.

The actor said during his acceptance speech, “I'm deeply flattered and thrilled to bits," he said. "I must say it is such a pleasure and a privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show. My admiration and my gratitude to Jesse Armstrong and his remarkable writing team is boundless. They are truly amazing they just are. Thank you. Our brilliant producers at HBO, my gang of directors, and of course the most extremely talented and lovely crew and cast (sic).”

The award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series was bagged by actress Julia Garner for her performance in the TV show, Ozark. This is the third Emmy for the actress, who also won the award in 2019 and 2020 for the same role.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. According to sources, this was the first nomination and first career win for the actress at the Emmys.

Brett Goldstein took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the show, Ted Lasso, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. This marks the second win for the actor for the same role.