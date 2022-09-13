Emmys 2022: Zendaya bags the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria

Hollywood actress Zendaya won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Rue in the HBO TV series, Euphoria. This is the second win for the actress for the role as she received the award in 2020 as well.

“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. Thank you to everyone who has shared your story with me. I carry them with me, and I carry them with (sic),” said Zendaya in her acceptance speech.

Also read: Emmys 2022: Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus win the awards for Outstanding Series

Media sources claim that this win makes Zendaya the first black woman to win an Emmy for lead actress in the drama category twice. In 2020, she became the second black woman to win the category after Viola Davis in 2015. Other actors who were nominated for the category this year included names like Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Sandra Oh, and Reese Witherspoon.

On the red carpet, Zendaya was seen in a classic black strapless corset look with a full skirt and dainty bow at the waist. It was a Valentino design. She was sporting Bulgari jewels, including a fresh, young white diamond choker with 4.45-carat stone at the centre.

Also read: Emmys 2022: Mike White wins Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series and Outstanding Writing for The White Lotus

Euphoria is an American teen drama series created by Sam Levinson, which first premiered on June 16, 2019. The show is based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name. The second season of the show was released on January 9, 2022. The series was renewed for a third season in February 2022.

Euphoria follows the lives of teenagers in the fictional town of East Highland. Along with Zendaya, the show also stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, and Eric Dane, among others. The show has been nominated for 16 categories at the Emmys.