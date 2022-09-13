Emmys 2022: Mike White wins Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series and Outstanding Writing for The White Lotus

American director Mike White bagged the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series and the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for the HBO show, The White Lotus at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. This makes four wins for the show on the awards night till now. The first two awards for the show were won by Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.

The award for Directing for a Limited Series was presented by Diego Luna and Rosario Dawson. Mike thanked Molly Shannon and Jennifer Coolidgefor inspiring him to write the show in his acceptance speech. He concluded the speech by saying, “Let's party, I love you (sic).” Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak took the stage to present the second award to Mike. He began his speech by talking about the TV show, Survivor. He said, “Please don't vote me off the island! (sic)”

The White Lotus is an American comedy-drama anthology series which has been created by Mike. The show follows the lives of various guests and staff at the White Lotus resort whose lives are affected by dysfunction. The first installment of the show was set in Hawaii and the second will reportedly be set in Sicily.

The first season of the show premiered on July 11, 2021, to critical acclaim. The show was originally conceived as a limited series with six episodes but the popularity of the show led it to be renewed for a second season. The show stars actors such as Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, and Molly Shannon in pivotal roles.